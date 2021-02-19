Wichita Falls to resume normal trash collection services Monday, Feb. 22

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will resume all normal trash collection services on Monday, February 22, according to city officials.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also resume normal hours on February 22.

City officials said in a press release residents should ensure they set their trash containers at least 5 feet from any horizontal obstructions, including parked vehicles, mailboxes and overhanging trees.

Officials said the container also needs to be within 2 feet of the curb to be reached by the collection equipment.

All trash should be bagged and held within the container, and no loose trash or trash outside the curb carts will be collected.

Officials ask residents to please ensure alley and commercial dumpsters do not have loose trash or other items set against the containers or the dumpster will be unable to be collected.

