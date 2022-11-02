WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls announced that the Transfer Station would be closed until further notice on Facebook Wednesday morning.

According to the city of Wichita Falls, the closure of the Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, began on November 2, 2022, due to an inoperable scale.+

The City said it has a certified scale maintenance crew en route to repair the broken scale.

The City is directing residents to the City Landfill if they need to dispose of waste. The City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Directions to the Landfill from Wichita Falls are as follows

:• Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258

• Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road

•Turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles

All landfill fees apply accordingly.

If you are a resident of Wichita Falls and hauling from your residence, please be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free. All loads must be properly secured.