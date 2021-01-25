Wichita Falls Transfer Station repairs completed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The facility repairs to the Transfer Station have been completed.

The Transfer Station is open and operating with normal hours beginning Monday, January 25.

The Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, is open for use by residents, free of

charge if disposing of household waste from the primary residence.

Residents must present identification showing current residence and or association with the active utility account.

Regular business hours for the Transfer Station are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.