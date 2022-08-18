WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Thursday, August 18, 2022, that the Transfer Station on Lawrence Road remains closed as crews continue repairs.

According to a press release, crews worked into the evening hours on Wednesday, August 17, but need to continue work on a large door that is part of the public entrance to the Transfer Station.

City officials said they feel it’s not safe for the public to enter as long as the door isn’t working properly.

Officials said crews are back on site working to fix the issue and hope to have it resolved by Thursday afternoon, at which point the Transfer Station would reopen to the public.

Wichita Falls residents who need to dispose of household waste at this time may use the City Landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258

Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road

Turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles

All landfill fees apply accordingly. If you are a resident of Wichita Falls and hauling from your residence, please be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free. All loads must be properly secured.

If you need further assistance, please contact the Sanitation Division at (940) 761-7977.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the Transfer Station and an announcement when repairs are completed and the station reopens to the public.