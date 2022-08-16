WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will close Wedensday for repairs.

The City’s Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, will be closed for one day, Wednesday, August 17 and will reopen on August 18, according to a release from the city of Wichita Falls.

The city said if residents need to dispose of household waste during this time can use the City Landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road. Landfill fees will apply. If you are a resident of Wichita Falls and hauling from your residence, please be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free.

Directions to the Landfill from Wichita Falls are as follows:

Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258, proceed West on Highway 258

toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road, turn right (North) on Wiley Road and

travel two miles.

All loads must be properly secured. If you need further assistance, please contact the Sanitation Division at 940-761-7977.