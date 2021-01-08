Wichita Falls Transfer Station to close temporarily

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City’s Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, will be closed to the public temporarily beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, for facility floor repairs.

This temporary closure is anticipated to last until Saturday, February 6, 2021. Citizens who need to dispose of household waste during this time may use the City Landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Directions to the Landfill from Wichita Falls are as follows:

Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258.

Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road.

Turn right (north) on Wiley Road and travel two miles.



All landfill fees apply accordingly. If you are a resident of Wichita Falls and hauling from your

residence, please be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to

dump for free. All loads must be properly secured.

For questions, please contact the Sanitation Division at 940-761-7977.