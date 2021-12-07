Wichita Falls Transfer Station to reopen ahead of schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from the city of Wichita Falls, the Transfer Station will reopen ahead of schedule.

The Wichita Falls Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road, will reopen on December 8, 2021.

The Transfer Station closed on November 29, for road repairs and was not expected to open back up until

December 18, however, repairs were completed ahead of schedule, according to officials with the city of Wichita Falls.

The Transfer Station is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Transfer Station is open for use by city residents free of charge if disposing of household waste from their primary residence. Residents must present identification showing current residence and/or association with the active utility account.