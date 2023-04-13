WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls on Thursday announced forthcoming changes to municipal trash pickup services that will begin to be implemented in the coming months.

According to a press release from Thursday, April 13, 2023, the City of Wichita Falls will begin to implement improved curbside trash collection routes during the next few months.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, referred to these impending updates as “more effective trash routes.”

The press release said the day of the week that residents and commercial curbside customers are serviced will not change. Wichita Falls will remain on its current day-to-day schedule, which can be found below:

Residences located North of Kell Freeway — Mondays and Thursdays

— Mondays and Thursdays Residences located South of Kell Freeway — Tuesdays and Fridays

According to the press release, the only difference customers may notice is the time of day in which their area’s trash is collected due to the change in the sequencing of collection.

Residents with questions regarding the city’s solid waste collection services and how the changes might affect them are urged to visit the Wichita Falls Sanitation Services website or call the Sanitation Office at (940) 761-7977.

Reminder about curbside container placement

In the press release, officials with the Sanitation Department for the City of Wichita Falls reminded all residents and customers utilizing curbside containers about when and where to place their containers.

Containers for curbside collection service shall be placed at a point adjacent to the street on the side as designated to facilitate cost-effective and efficient service

Containers shall be placed at the curb no earlier than 5:00 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day and no later than 7:00 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection

on the the scheduled collection day and on the Every customer shall ensure the container is at least 5 feet from any horizontal obstruction as well as 13.5 feet from any vertical obstruction

as well as Containers shall be removed from the curb no later than 11:59 p.m. on the day of collection

The placement location and time should be adhered to on any given collection day as the time of day collected may also change if route drivers are absent or equipment breaks down awaiting another route driver to be assigned the down route.