Ice and frozen precipitation covering the roads in Downtown Wichita Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (Photo by Kyle Guthrie of KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the Winter Storm Warning in Wichita Falls for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 through 2, the Wichita Falls trash schedule has been changed.

The Wichita Falls Transfer Station and Landfill will be closing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday February 1.

Weather permitting, both facilities will reopen on Thursday February 2.

According to a release from the City of Wichita Falls, Sanitation Department workers were on the road Wednesday morning to finish pickup of the Tuesday routes. There will be no organic curbside pickup this week.

Thursday’s routes will be back on schedule if the weather permits.

Updates can be found on the official City of Wichita Falls Facebook Page or by following Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook. Updates will be posted to Texoma’s Homepage as they become available.

