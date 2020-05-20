Wichita Falls trash pickup schedule during Memorial Day week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted trash pickup schedule for the week of Memorial Day, May 25, as city facilities will be closed.

The trash pickup schedule in Wichita Falls has been adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, May 26

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, May 27

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, May 27

Regular services will resume Thursday, May 28

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, May 28, both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, May 26

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

You can find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: