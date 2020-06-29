Wichita Falls trash pickup schedule modified for Fourth of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Fourth of July Holiday on Friday, July 3.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Monday and Tuesday collection service will remain on the normal schedule.

Thursday’s collection service will be moved to Wednesday, July 1.

Friday’s collection service will be moved to Thursday, July 2.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will be open on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.