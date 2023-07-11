WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—You would think with all of the recent heavy rains, our lake levels would see somewhat of an impact, but Utilities Operation Manager, Daniel Nix said that’s not the case.

“Most of the rain that we’re seeing is going over the top portion of our watersheds, and so we’re not seeing a lot of it get into the lakes,” Nix said. “We’ve seen a lot go into Lake Kemp that’s been beneficial to us as that provides somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of our overall supply.”

Nix said it’s once again time to conserve as much water as possible, especially throughout the summer months.

“Stage One requires even-numbered housing addresses to water only on Mondays and Thursdays and odd-numbered addresses to water on Tuesdays and Fridays, so you’re not allowed to water on Wednesdays, Saturdays or Sundays,” he said.

Nix said if you are caught watering on the wrong days, the first citation will cost you $25 along with court fees. If that doesn’t sound like much to you, wait until you get a second citation.

“A second offense is $500 plus court costs, and then for a third offense, it goes up to $2,000 plus court costs,” Nix said.

