Wichita falls unemployment rate falls to lowest rate since start of pandemic

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls unemployment rate for August fell to its lowest rate since March of 2020.

The 4.9% jobless rate is also the first time it’s fallen below 5% since the 4.5% rate of march, 2020.





The July unemployment rate was 5.7% for the city. A year ago, the 4.7% rate stood at 6.2%.

The rate for the three-county metro region of Wichita, Archer and Clay Counties was slightly lower, at 4.7%.

The state average for august was 5.3%.

Around the Texoma region, Throckmorton County had the lowest jobless rate at 3.2% while Wilbarger County again had the highest rate, and was the only county with a rate over 5%.