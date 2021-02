WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans need not worry about a chlorine odor in their tap water, according to Wichita Falls Utilities officials.

Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix said water disinfection is where it needs to be.

Nix also said this odor is due to fluctuations in the ammonia feed, which makes the water smell of chlorine.

The freezing temperatures has made the feed equipment difficult to control, but city utilities officials said they have it under control.