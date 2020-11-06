Wichita Falls voters pass all 10 proposed City Charter amendments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Charter will have 10 amendments

made after all of the 10 proposed amendments were approved by voters.

A city charter functions much like a country’s constitution, defining organization, powers,

functions and essential procedures of city government.

The Wichita Falls City Charter was first adopted in March 1920 and has been amended 11

times in its 100 year history, the most recent of which was in May 2009.

Among the proposed amendments is Proposition 9, changing term limits for city council

members, and Proposition 10, changing compensation for city council members.

The following document includes all proposed changes to the City Charter that were on the

November ballot, and is included for you to reference.

Text proposed to be removed from the charter is in red and struck through, and text proposed to

be added is also in red, but underlined.

Above each change is the corresponding proposition in bold blue font. Under each proposition

below, the page numbers with the exact changes to the charter can be found.

You can find the full document below:

Proposition 1 – PASS

Please reference pages 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, and 30 of the document

above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 1 requests to modernize and clarify the language within 22 sections of the current

charter, with the goal of making the charter easier to understand.

This proposition applied to language in sections 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 21a, 36, 44, 46, 57, 64, 65, 66,

71, 72, 73, 75, 82, 91, 98, 106 and 107.

The types of changes to language include changing words like “heretofore” to more commonly

used words in modern vocabulary, like “previously”.

Proposition 2 – PASS

Please reference pages 3, 7, 12, 20, 22, 24, 29, 32, and 33 of the document above to find the

exact proposed changes.

Proposition 2 asks for approval to update the language in 12 sections of the current city charter

so that it is consistent and in harmony with current State Law.

The following sections would be affected by these changes:

● Section 3b – Annexation

● Section 3c – Disannexation

● Section 20 – Notice of election

● Section 37 – Ordinances and resolutions

● Section 67 – Annual budget submission

● Section 74 – Ad valorem taxes

● Section 75 – Borrowing of money

● Section 83 – Tax liens

● Section 102 – Collection and deposit of city monies

● Section 104 – Awarding public works contracts

● Section 130 – Municipal court

● Section 131 – Open records

Proposition 2 projects to save the City $2,500 annually.

Proposition 3 – PASS

Please reference page 10 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 3 is meant to provide clarification and updates in order to be consistent with other

charter provisions.

Specifically, this proposition updates Section 31 to make it consistent with Section 33 regarding the limitations on recalls.

The update would state that if a majority of votes are against the recall of the mayor or a city

councilor, that official will remain in the office until the end of their unexpired term.

A line in Section 31 stated the city official would still be “subject to recall as before”, meaning the

city official could be subject to more than one recall in a term.

This is not consistent with Section 33, which states a city official can only be subject to one

recall per term.

The amendment removes that line and makes these two sections harmonious.

Proposition 4 – PASS

Please reference page 18 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 4 makes a change to the administrative code, allowing for the City Clerk to

maintain updated city ordinances digitally rather than physically.

Prior to the amendment, the City Clerk was required to maintain three physical copies of all city

ordinances in the City Clerk’s office.

The City Clerk would also be required to update and reprint those three physical copies every

time a city ordinance changes.

Proposition 4 allows for the City Clerk to make any changes digitally and archive them digitally

rather than physically. Those updated city ordinances would be accessible to the public online.

Proposition 5 – PASS

Please reference page 26 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 5 updates Section 89 of the City Charter to more modern language and maintains consistency with State law, as requested by the City’s tax firm. Section 89 deals with the evidence required in tax suits.

Much like Proposition 1, Proposition 5 removes words not commonly used in modern vocabularies, like “therefrom” and “heretofore”.

Proposition 6 – PASS

Please reference page 30 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 6 would update Section 103 of the City Charter, regarding long term contracts

entered into by the City.

The amendment would mean that any contract that would require the City to pay money for more

than two years would require a four-fifths vote of City Council or a vote of the citizens.

Section 103 would now allow contracts that last longer than ten years, which were previously

not allowed.

Proposition 7 – PASS

Please reference page 33 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 7 updates the language section 132 of the City Charter, which covers conflicts of interest,

making it consistent with State law.

The amendment would require a member of City Council to openly declare if they have a conflict of interest with an agenda item and that councilperson would be prohibited from discussing the item or voting on the item.

That city councilor would also be required to file the appropriate paperwork with the City Clerk’s

office prior to the meeting, in accordance with State law.

City councilors would not be allowed to enter into a written contract with the city where they

would receive a financial benefit, or with a company owned wholly or in part by a councilperson,

or that employs a councilperson.

Proposition 8 – PASS

Please reference page 11 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 8 amends the process by which the mayor pro-tem is chosen for Wichita Falls.

Prior to the amendment, the City Charter stated that after each election, the city council will vote to

choose a Mayor Pro Tem.

The amendment modifies that process, allowing city councilors to pass an Ordinance setting the

process to choose a Mayor Pro Tem.

Once approved, that Ordinance would become part of the City of Wichita Falls Administrative

Code.

Proposition 9 – PASS

Please reference pages 7, 8, and 10 of the document above to find the exact proposed

changes.

Proposition 9 updates Sections 12, 23 and 32 of the City Charger, changing the term length and

limits of members of the city council.

Previously, the Mayor and City Councilors served 2-year terms for no longer than 10 years.

Proposition 9 changes the length of a term for the Mayor and City Councilors from two years to

three years, adding one year to a term for a councilperson.

The Mayor and City Councilors would also be limited to serving 9 years total instead of 10.

Three consecutive terms was the previous limit for any single office, which has now been

changed to two consecutive terms, though the actual length of service has not changed due to

this change.

The estimated cost savings of this proposition would be $20,000 every third year, since the total

the number of elections are now reduced in regards to city council positions.

Proposition 10 – PASS

Please reference page 12 of the document above to find the exact proposed changes.

Proposition 10 updates the salaries of the mayor and city councilors by changing Section 38 of the

City Charter.

Before Election Day, the Mayor of Wichita Falls’ salary could not exceed $500 a month, and a city councilor’s salary could not exceed $300 a

month.

Proposition 10 doubles both of those numbers, increasing the Mayor’s salary to $1000 a month

and a City Councilor’s salary to $600 a month.

The Mayor and City Council can vote to change the salaries, according to the amendment.

The proposition’s approval would cost up to $27,600 annually.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all

national and local elections.