Wichita Falls Walmart location among sellers of aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Walmart location in Wichita Falls sold a recalled aromatherapy spray that was linked to a deadly outbreak of melioidosis, a disease caused by a bacteria most often found in tropical climates such as South Asia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In all, 55 Walmart locations sold the spray, including the Walmart located at 3130 Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls. The spray was also sold online.

The ‘Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones’ was sold between February 2021 and October 21, 2021. Around 3,900 bottles were sold nationwide.

Consumers who bought the spray are encouraged by the CDC to stop using the product immediately.

The CDC also urged people to not attempt to throw the product away, but to instead follow these instructions:

Image courtesy of Walmart via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.

Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.

Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves while handling the bottling or cleaning, wash hands afterward.

If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

Walmart will destroy the product and consumers will receive a full refund and a $20 Walmart gift card, according to the CDC.

The aromatherapy spray was linked to a death in Georgia and illnesses in Kansas, Minnesota and Texas.

As of October 27, the Health District has not reported any cases of melioidosis in Wichita County.