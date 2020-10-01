Wichita Falls Warriors to host open house at Kay Yeager Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Warriors announced an open house on Saturday, October 3 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The new North American Hockey League team’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to physically select season tickets, as well as single-game tickets at the box office.

During the open house the team will hold a practice that will be open to the public.

The Warriors will dress 37 players for training camp before posting the final roster prior to the start of the regular season.

The regular season will begin on October, 23rd at the Kay Yeager Coliseum against the Odessa Jackalopes from the South Division.

You can find more information about the Wichita Falls Warriors here.

Please find the full press release below: