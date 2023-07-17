WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the combined lake levels dropping below 65%, it’s once again time to conserve as much water as possible; especially throughout the summer

months.

Starting Monday, July 17, 2023, the city of Wichita Falls will be actively enforcing the stage one water restrictions by issuing water violation citations.

As of last week, Lake Kickapoo is at 61.5% and Lake Arrowhead is at 66.0% which puts the combined lake capacity at 64.8% and while that is just a little shy of the normal range at 65%, the combined lake levels have consistently fallen the past couple of weeks.

Stage One restrictions require even-numbered housing addresses to water only on Mondays and Thursdays and odd-numbered addresses to water only on Tuesdays and Fridays, residents are not allowed to water on Wednesdays, Saturdays or Sundays.

If someone is reported to be watering on the wrong days, the first citation will be $25, a second offense is $500 dollars, and then for a third offense, the fine is $2,000 dollars. These fines do not include court costs.

“The goal behind the restrictions and fines is to prevent the city from going into stage two,” City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said. “The whole part of stage one, really the goal of it, is to stay in it as absolutely long as we can, and if we can conserve enough

and maybe get rain on and off as we’ve been going, that helps as well. These 107, 108, 110 degree days absolutely do not help at all because the evaporation rate is extremely high on days like that because the earth’s so dry and the temperature’s gotten up there and we lose water and we can’t control that. So, our goal is to not get to stage two at least for as long as we possibly can.”

There are many different ways to save water, and some tips for that include:



Cutting down on hot water use will save water and money, as approximately 50% of the water used in a home is hot water

Wash your fruits and vegetables in a pan of water instead of running water from the tap.

Use the leftover water for watering indoor or outdoor plants. Run the washing machine only when it is full.

Brushing your teeth without running water saves 25 gallons a month.

Turn the water off when you wash your hair or while you shave.

Trimming 1-2 minutes off your shower time.

Wash the car on the lawn, and the lawn gets watered at the same time.

Water plants deeply but less frequently to encourage deep root growth and drought

tolerance.

“We’re really just getting to where we’re gonna start enforcement on Stage One, so that’s a good sign because I think without our indirect reuse program that has put ten billion gallons of water back into the lake since they turned it on, without that, I think we’d be in stage three by now,” Horgen said. “The simple message is we’re all in this together, everybody uses

water, we all need it, so if we use water right, we’ll have water left.”

More information on the watering restrictions can be found on the city of Wichita Fall’s website.



