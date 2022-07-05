WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s something big coming to town at the corner of Taft and Kell West Boulevard.

“This is what I’m excited about, Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique has finally broken ground. It’s been 13 months in the making, plumbing is in, city of Wichita Falls plumbing inspection just came out and we passed there, next is concrete, we’re moving right along,” Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique Owner Dottie Hoover said.

If you’ve been to prom, a wedding, or any formal event here in town, then you’ve probably been inside of Isn’t She Lovely Wedding Boutique for the perfect outfit. Hoover says it’s been the continued support of this community that made her realize it was time to do some expanding.

“It’s been a long time coming. There’s so many tribes who have helped me with this. I’ve been kicking rocks and cutting trees, I’m just really, really ready to get this going and showing Wichita Falls what we can actually bring to the table. Dallas or Oklahoma City is not needed,” Hoover said.

The new building, which is expected to be done in the fall, gives Hoover more floor space for her gowns, more dressing rooms, and room for another fun addition.

“We’re going to have a little area in the back after they say yes to the dress. It’ll be a closed-off shaded area, a little picnic area, we’ll have a little sip on something to say yes to the dress with afterwards. Just make a totally fun and relaxing atmosphere its gonna be a lot of fun,” Hoover said.

So for now Hoover will continue checking off her to-do list and working hard to get her new location up and running.

“Having to jump through so many hoops to get this re-zoned for business because nothing has been down in this ground since 1965, so I’m ready! I am so, so ready to just shine the beacon on Wichita Falls really and truly,” Hoover said.

Hoover invites you to come by and check her out once she’s open!