Wichita Falls welcomes free COVID-19 testing site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Wichita County health officials, 29 of the 34 people who have died from COVID-19 in Wichita County have died since October 19, 2020, prompting a new testing site to be set up in Wichita Falls.

As of Monday a new testing site has been set up in Wichita Falls called WellHealth, the site is located in the MPEC parking lot and is free to everyone. The hours of operation for the site are from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment you can click here. Although an appointment is not required to be tested.

There were also nearly 2,200 additional cases in the month of October. The positivity rate for the prior week was 22.9% which isn’t as high as previous weeks but is not a number the Health District is comfortable with.

Director of Health Lou Kreidler gave City Councilors an update Tuesday morning and said that they would like to see that number at or below 10%. Contact and close contact cases combine for 53% of the new COVID-19 cases.