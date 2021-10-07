Wichita Falls’ Whataburgers raise more than $5,000 for WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —As Hunger Action Month came to an end in September, many local children will continue to be helped thanks to the local Whataburgers in Wichita Falls.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, Whataburger presented a check for $5,345 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to help the community fight childhood hunger.

During the month of September, $2,845 was raised from the Wichita Falls community at four local Whataburger’s. The other $2,500 was donated in partnership with Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success Program.

During their first systemwide Orange Spirit Week, Whataburger’s across 10 states raised more than $300,000 from their customers with funds raised benefitting the communities they were given from.

All donations are in support of the company’s signature program, Whataburger Feeding Student Success Program, which focuses on food insecurity and education while helping students at any education level achieve their goals.