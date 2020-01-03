WF–Wichita Co. Health District receives grant for disability inclusion planning

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has granted the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District $10,000 to help gather data supporting the health of people with disabilities.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita County will soon be home to a new project supporting disability inclusion.

Health district officials will use a community health planning framework called MAPP and the new MAPP resource guide for disability inclusion.

Wichita County-Wichita Falls is one of just two departments in the nation to receive this grant, out of the nearly 3,000 departments NACCHO represents.

Director of Health Lou Kreidler said this grant is important after looking at what the area may be lacking with planning.

Kreidler said officials began assessing their planning process and found they needed to expand inclusivity, “so including those who have both learning and physical disabilities” has become a priority for the organization.

In order to receive this grant, local health officials had to show their experience using the process to improve community health plans.

This will go before Wichita Falls City Council Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The district will host several community meetings in the near future, dates are to be determined.