Lou Kreidler Director of Wichita County-Wichita Falls Health District announces the 15th case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on March 27, 2020. File.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving the Wichita County community for 21 years, Wichita Falls – Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler is retiring.

Kreidler joined the Health District in 2001 as the Director of Nurses and was then promoted to Assistant Health Director in 2004 and has been the Director of Health for the last 16 years.

Kreidler said one of her biggest accomplishments during her career in addition to guiding the community through the COVID-19 Pandemic was the passage of the Smoke-Free city ordinance in 2014.

“It was most rewarding knowing that you can make a difference in an entire community, not just one individual but the entire community,” said Kreidler.

City Manager Darron Leiker said the news was bittersweet for him.

“This news is certainly bittersweet. While I’m happy for Lou’s well-deserved retirement, we will miss her steadfast leadership at the Health District immensely. I am very thankful for her dedication and service to this community, and wish her the very best,” Leiker said.

Kreidler told The City she will be retiring with her husband and is looking forward to camping and spending time with her grandbabies.

Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagin will serve as Interim Director of Health until a permanent

replacement is named.