Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department adds funding to COVID-19 response

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the Wichita Falls city council meeting, the council received more than $150,000 in funding from the department of state health services.

The funds will go to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department’s COVID-19 response. And, they will be used for supplies as well as planning for a mass vaccination clinic. A vaccine is not available as of yet. But, health department officials want to plan ahead for when one becomes available.

“Part of the funds will be utilized to buy portable immunization stations,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department director of health Lou Kreidler said. “We have a couple but we don’t feel like we have enough to do a large full-scale clinic and so we’ll be purchasing at least a couple of those stations for us to use in a mass vaccination situation.”

