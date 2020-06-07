Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District monitors testing amid protests

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to these local protests, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County director of health said the fear of more spread of COVID-19 is there, but not everyone needs to be tested right away.

Lou Kreidler said the health district always looks 14 days out to see what the disease burden will be. She added since the incubation period is two to 14 days, the question becomes when it is best to test.

Kreidler said there’s no indication for asymptomatic testing right now and her suggestion is to monitor symptoms for 14 days.

“It does give me a great deal of concern and we’ll monitor the testing and what’s going on in the community for 14 days from each of these events, no matter what that is,” Kreidler said.

For those who have participated in a protest or graduation ceremony and are concerned about being exposed to COVID-19, Kreidler said to see your physician or visit a drive-up testing site.

She says its best if protesters wear a mask.

Those concerned can call the health district hotline number Monday through Friday at 940-761-7909.

