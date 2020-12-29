First responders, health care workers receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has made it to Wichita County and frontline workers who are protecting our community are first in line to get vaccinated.

They are hoping this could potentially put COVID-19 in our rear view.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District received 500 doses of the vaccine and started administering them Tuesday to some frontline workers who were happy to get on board.

Protect and rescue, just two of the many things firefighters do for their community, making them first in the line of defense but also first in line for danger, one of which is COVID-19.

“It’s been really scary for us being first responders and going out to these calls and everything and the chance of catching it and bringing it home to our families have been a big concern for everybody,” Chief of the Friberg Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and Wichita County Rural Fire Department William Norris said.

Norris is one of many who received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

“No doubts, I was looking forward to this, I was so glad they got it done so quickly and I’m glad the government stepped in and moved it forward,” Norris said.

Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said people want to know the vaccine is safe and effective so she hopes this reassures Wichita County residents.

“There is no live virus that is used to create this vaccine so there is no way that this vaccine can cause you to have COVID,” Kreidler said. “Both the Pfizer and Moderna have a 95% efficacy seven days after the second dose and when you compare that to an influenza vaccine which generally has about a 60 percent efficacy we’re really excited about the potential for this vaccine.”

In addition to first responders, nurses, respiratory therapists, home health care workers and physicians, among others are able to receive the vaccine if they choose to.

Clinics of North Texas received their 1,000 doses Monday and have already started administering them.

“It actually is more efficacious than our newborn and our well-child vaccines that you get during the first year of life,” Clinics of North Texas Pediatrician Kenneth Sultemeier said.

And these frontline workers hope those in Wichita County do their part in the fight against the virus.

Some Texans, such as people 65 years and older, those pregnant and others are able to receive vaccines but due to the limited supply that is at the discretion of your pharmacy and clinic, it is best to contact them first for details.

