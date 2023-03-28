First FREE cooking class at the WF-WC Public Health District in 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For “National Public Health Week,” the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will host a free cooking class on Wednesday, April 5, from noon until 1 p.m.

The recipe will be Chicken Chili, a high-protein dish that’s sure to be a healthy hit for lunch or dinner.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited.

Registration closes at the end of the day on Monday, April 3.

Be sure to visit their Facebook page or website, LiveWellWichitaCounty, to register.