Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District encourages travelers to take COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has encouraged everyone traveling, including for spring break, to continue practicing proper disease prevention steps.

These steps include remaining aware of the COVID-19 situation at your spring break destination and being alert for symptoms upon returning home.

The Health District also encourages travelers to take the following precautionary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, the flu, and other respiratory illnesses while traveling:

 Avoid contact with people who are sick.

 Avoid large public crowds and gatherings.

 Practice social distancing, which means stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

 Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water are preferred.

 It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

 Pay attention to your health during travel and for 14 days after you return. Upon returning from traveling if you get sick with fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), a cough, or have trouble breathing:

 Seek medical care. Call ahead before you go to your doctor’s office.

 Be sure to tell your doctor about recent travel and your symptoms.

 Avoid contact with others.

 Stay home. At this time, the countries with Level 3 Travel Health Notice (widespread, ongoing transmission) include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to these destinations.

In the United States, there have been recent increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in various states. The CDC recommends travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel at this time.

If you have specific questions, call the Health District at (940) 761-7800.