Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District modifies hours in response to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be modifying their hours of operation until further notice.
Due to the coronavirus situation in Wichita County, the following clinics and public offices will be by appointment only beginning Tuesday, March 23:
- STI Clinic
- Mondays 8:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- For appointments call (940) 761-7841
- HIV Clinic
- For appointments call (940) 761-7841
- Immunizations Clinic
- Tuesdays 8:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- For appointments call (940) 761-7841
- Tuberculosos Clinic
- Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- For appointments and to pick up medication, call (940) 761-7841
- Environmental Health
- Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
- Permits and questions, call (940) 761-7820
- Food Handlers Classes can be completed online via DSJS approved courses
- WIC
- Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm
- Phone: (940) 761-7815
- All in-clinic appointments are canceled
- If you already have a previous scheduled appointment you will be contacted to complete you appointment via phone
- If you need WIC services you can apply online here
- Vital Records
- Vital Statistics walk-in-orders will be CLOSED until further notice
- Click here for instructions on how to order a birth or death certificate or call (940) 761-7801 or (940) 761-7802
- Click here for new orders of birth, death, marriage or divorce records
- For submitting orders by mail, click here
- You can reach DSHS Vital Statistics at 1-888-963-7111
- Lab
- Private well water testing will be completed on a case by case basis
- For appointments call (940) 761-7862
You can view the full release below: