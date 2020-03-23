Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District modifies hours in response to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be modifying their hours of operation until further notice.

Due to the coronavirus situation in Wichita County, the following clinics and public offices will be by appointment only beginning Tuesday, March 23:

STI Clinic Mondays 8:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. For appointments call (940) 761-7841

HIV Clinic For appointments call (940) 761-7841

Immunizations Clinic Tuesdays 8:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. For appointments call (940) 761-7841

Tuberculosos Clinic Wednesdays 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. For appointments and to pick up medication, call (940) 761-7841

Environmental Health Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Permits and questions, call (940) 761-7820 Food Handlers Classes can be completed online via DSJS approved courses

WIC Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm Phone: (940) 761-7815 All in-clinic appointments are canceled If you already have a previous scheduled appointment you will be contacted to complete you appointment via phone If you need WIC services you can apply online here

Vital Records Vital Statistics walk-in-orders will be CLOSED until further notice Click here for instructions on how to order a birth or death certificate or call (940) 761-7801 or (940) 761-7802 Click here for new orders of birth, death, marriage or divorce records For submitting orders by mail, click here You can reach DSHS Vital Statistics at 1-888-963-7111

Lab Private well water testing will be completed on a case by case basis For appointments call (940) 761-7862



