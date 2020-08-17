Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials warn of rodent increase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Wichita Falls you may have been seeing more and more rats scurrying around your home or outside of your home.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has seen an increase in rodent activity complaints this year.

In a press release, district officials said rats are present throughout the year but the population is the highest in late summer to early fall.

In order to prevent the spread of rodents and their diseases, the district asks you to seal up gaps and holes around your home, trap rodents around your home to help reduce their populations and clean your home, yard and neighborhood to reduce food sources and nesting sites.

