Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s advice for parents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, Wichita County announced its youngest patient had contracted the virus.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Assistant Director Amy Fagan said parents should take the same precautions with kids as they would with other family members.

“What that means is sometimes, like mother’s day we just had, and now we’ve got these cases, people got together for mother’s day and we think that’s the norm so that’s what we should do but the best thing you can do is to not go. Is to take that social distancing break even though they’re family,” fagan said.

Fagan also said it is too early to tell if kids are affected differently by the virus.