WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A wave of winter weather is headed toward Texoma, with the strongest impact taking place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, and Friday, December 23, 2022.
With low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero headed to the doorsteps of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas, will this arctic blast bring record-low temperatures?
Wind chills in Texoma for Friday, December 23, 2022.
KFDX Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Meteorologist Noah Trombley are currently projecting the wind chills in Wichita Falls to hit 16 degrees below freezing early Friday morning, December 23, with Lawton hitting 21 degrees below freezing wind chills.
While these wind chills will certainly come close to records set in both Wichita Falls and Lawton, if Bohling and Trombley’s forecasts hold true, they’ll still be several degrees higher than the lowest recorded wind chill for both cities.
According to data from the National Weather Service, Wichita Falls reached its record low wind chill on January 4, 1947, with a frigid -10 degree temperature and an 8 mile-per-hour wind, causing the temperature to feel like -27 degrees.
NWS data for Lawton, Oklahoma, shows a record-low wind chill set during the devastating winter storms that impacted much of Texas and Oklahoma in February 2021, with a -4 degree temperature and bitter 17 miles-per-hour winds bringing the “feels like” temperature in Lawton to -26 on February 15, 2021 in Lawton.
According to NWS, records don’t exactly exists for wind chills, as the calculations have been refined over time, plus temperature readings over the years have become more precise.
The list above uses the current formula and historical temperature and wind speed data to calculate the approximate wind chill for those days in history.
A Wind Chill Watch was issued by the NWS on Monday, December 18, 2022, for Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Friday morning.
Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero will hit southern Oklahoma and Nothern Texas. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.