Wichita Falls wins award from TEDC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) has announced the recipients of their 2020 Workforce Excellence Awards. The Wichita Falls Talent Partnership and Chamber won in the population category of 100,001 and above.

Henry Florsheim the President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber said “A couple of years ago, this community developed a new plan to grow Wichita Falls. Talent development is a key component of the strategy, and the Talent Partnership’s goal is to increase the size of the labor pool and help our employers find the talent they need to function effectively. This recognition tells me that we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas

community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the

TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the

nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and

leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.











“Our TEDC’s Workforce Excellence Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding work done by our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals in the area of workforce development,” said Carlton Schwab, President, and CEO of the TEDC.

The award recognized the following initiatives created in Talent Partnership’s pilot year:

Military Matters: Job Distribution List, Sheppard Military Spouse Professional Network, Military Spouse Community Tours, and Military Roundtable

Leadership Development: The Circuit – Developed and rebranded a new Young Professionals of Wichita Falls

Talent Recruitment: Relocation Incentive and the Chamber Job Board

Talent Development: Intern Wichita Falls and Custom Workforce Recommendations

“The Talent Partnership has made a lasting impact on our community and has brought new life

and hope into our job-seekers, community partners, and employers. We are ready, willing and

able to meet the call for workforce reform and talent,” said Taylor Davis, Director of the Wichita

Falls Talent Partnership.