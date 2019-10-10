Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Local News
A Wichita Falls woman is eyeing for Rep. Mac Thornberry’s House seat.

On September 30, Thornberry, who has served the 13th Congressional District for 25 years, announced he would not be seeking re-election. He is the sixth Republican congressman in Texas to announce his retirement in recent months.

Monique Worthy, 30, has planned to run for the seat Thornberry will be vacating after the 2020 election. Worthy is a Wichita Falls native, who calls herself a fierce conservative.

“People have often called her a walking contradiction,” Worthy’s website states. “That one could be LGBT, black, poor, and a felon inside the Republican Party?”

Worhty was a delegate to the 2018 Texas GOP Convention and a strong support of President Donald Trump.

“I will absolutely oppose illegal immigration, abortion, the raising of taxes, unnecessary spending and cuts to any kind of vital parts of our military.” Worthy said in a campaign filer.

Right now, Worthy is gathering donations for the filing fee. The filing deadline is December 9. You can learn more about Worthy’s campaign here.

Worthy is the first candidate from Wichita Falls to say she plans to file to run. Details on the other candidates can be found here.

