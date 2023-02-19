WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for alleged prostitution.

According to the arrest warrant, in May 2022 officers were conducting surveillance at the intersection of Seymour Highway at Polk Street when they saw a woman, later identified as Shallice Saunooke, walk into the Zoomin’ Food store on Seymour Highway. A short time later, she left in a white Nissan.

The officer and other members of the organized crime unit followed the vehicle to Lucy Park, where Saunooke and the male driver parked and put up a windshield shade. The officer noted Lucy Park is a popular place for prostitution, and placing a window shade is a way to conceal illegal activities.

After a few minutes, the officers approached the vehicle and found Saunooke’s head in the man’s crotch area. Both gave inconsistent stories about what they were doing and how long they’d known each other. The man said the woman’s name is “Candy”. Officers located $70 in the middle console of the vehicle.

Saunooke admitted that she and the man made an agreement that she would give him oral sex for $80. A warrant was issued. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Saunooke was arrested for prostitution with previous convictions. She was jailed on a $2,500 bond.

Saunooke was previously arrested in Louisiana in 2014 and charged with prostitution and crimes against nature.

The report does not name the man she was with and does not say if he is facing charges.