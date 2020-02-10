Wichita Falls woman arrested after taking thousands of dollars from elderly mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is in jail taking almost $20,000 from her mother while caring for her after she had a stroke.

Sonia Hutchinson, 41, is charged with exploitation of the elderly. Her bond is being recommended at $8,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, another daughter of the victim filed a complaint with the Tyler Police Department in December 2019.

Officials with the Tyler Police Department contacted Wichita Falls police after learning the alleged thefts occurred while the victim was recovering from a stroke and was under the care of Hutchinson at her home in Wichita Falls.

According to authorities, unauthorized charges and withdrawals occurred from October 2018 to July 2019, totaling $18,470.

A detective with Tyler PD interviewed Hutchinson.

The detective said Hutchinson admitted using her mother’s financial accounts, but that she had her mother’s approval.

A Wichita Falls detective said Hutchinson also told him she had her mother’s permission to use the account as a loan.

According to the WFPD detective, Hutchinson’s mother said she did not give her daughter authorization to use her account for her daughter’s personal benefit.

The victim told detectives her credit union had notified her that her daughter had taken money from her account in the past.

Police said the thefts caused the victim’s car to be repossessed and made her become delinquent on her house payments.

According to authorities, the victim is now under the care of the daughter who filed the complaint.