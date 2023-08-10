WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with stealing more than 800 Xanax pills while employed as a pharmacy tech trainee.

Trinity Monroe was booked into Wichita County Jail Thursday, August 10, 2023, on a $20,000 bond on a charge of theft under $150,000.

A report of theft of medications was made to police on July 12 from the CVS Pharmacy at 3601 Jacksboro Highway. An employee told police the automated inventory system alerted to a discrepancy of Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, and further investigation showed the losses began in November 2022, about three weeks after Monroe was hired as a pharmacy tech.

Store officials said Monroe admitted taking Alprazolam pills in different strengths. An inventory showed that 821 pills were missing valued at about $1,450. Alprazolam is a prescription medicine that’s used to treat anxiety disorders and panic disorder.