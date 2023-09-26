WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Wichita Falls almost a month ago has been located in Oklahoma City but is reported now hospitalized for an undisclosed issue, so extradition could be delayed for some time.

Arkyshia Jones, 33, was named in an arrest warrant for a shooting on August 29 at Sun Valley Apartments. WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Jones was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department Monday on her warrant for aggravated assault. However, because of a medical problem, she was released from jail there and admitted to a hospital.

Eipper said once released from the hospital, the warrant would be reissued, and she would be booked into jail.

First responders were called out to the Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 29, Where they found a 19-year-old female with a gunshot wound in her right shoulder.

The victim was treated on the scene and then at a local hospital before being moved to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The incident allegedly started as an argument before escalating to an assault.

Witnesses on the scene told police they saw the suspect go to another apartment in the complex but she was not found on scene. Police issued the warrant and warned the public Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.