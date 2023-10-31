WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman died days after a car wreck where her injuries were initially suspected to be non-life-threatening.

On Friday, October 20, at approximately 5:14 p.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to the intersection of 11th Street and Scott Street for a wreck involving two vehicles.

A 2000 Chevy Impala, driven by 68-year-old Judy Recendiz, entered the intersection from 11th Street and did not yield to the northbound traffic on Scott Street.

A 2021 Chevy Equinox driving northbound on Scott struck the driver’s side of the Impala.

Recendiz and a 75-year-old passenger were transported to United Regional with suspected non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, 33, of the Equinox, was uninjured.

The Crash Investigations Officers spoke with Recendiz at the hospital, where she was alert and answered questions about the wreck. Since there were no serious injuries, the Crash Investigations Unit was not called to the scene.

That night, Recendiz’s condition worsened while at the hospital. She was transported to the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Judy Recendiz passed away due to head trauma caused by injuries sustained in the crash.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation since the wreck resulted in a fatality. The Crash Investigators said that no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

The WFPD said this is the ninth traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2023.