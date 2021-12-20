Wichita Falls woman faces charges after alleged hospital assault of officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman faces assault of an officer and resisting arrest charges after police say she was taken to the hospital after a drunk driving wreck, became very irate and kicked two officers, and made threats.

According to the affidavit, Selena Taylor was booked into jail Saturday morning and charged with two counts of assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and DWI.

Police say Taylor was involved in a drunk driving accident on Central Freeway Friday night and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

While being treated they say she became very irate and hostile and was taunting officers in the treatment room that she was going to get them fired and sue them.

She then kicked an officer in the knee while he was seated writing a report.

After her treatment was completed and blood had been drawn for the blood alcohol test, they say she stood up and kicked another officer in the shin.

Taylor has 16 prior arrests, including three for public intoxication and three for possession of illegal drugs.