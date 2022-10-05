WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We all know that going to the dentist isn’t a pleasant experience, especially when the bill comes in. After one local woman received a bill for $10,000 she knew she was going to have to figure out a way to pay it. That’s when Lilly Skjoldahl took to Facebook Marketplace, with an idea to flip furniture.

Skjoldahl began refurbishing furniture she bought on social media, and after sharing a video of her work and her story, the views, likes, and followers skyrocketed.

“I was looking on Facebook Marketplace for furniture and I think I saw a piece and thought oh I can probably flip that or paint that and sell it,” Skjoldahl said.

Which is what she was going to need to do if she wanted to pay off a heft $10,000 dentist bill.

“It started then, then in July the ten thousand dollars was paid off all from furniture flipping,” Skjoldahl said.

Skjoldahl said it took her roughly five months to pay off the bill,. She said it was exciting but, not as exciting as what happened after she posted one video on Instagram sharing her story and her skills.

“And all of a sudden, it started going viral, I think it has three million views. Katie Couric followed me, I have all these celebrities commenting or liking it,” Skjoldahl said.

She said her followers went from roughly two-thousand to a whopping 116 thousand almost overnight.

“I think a lot of it was people in the UK as well couldn’t really grasp the fact that I had a ten thousand dollar dentist bill because of free healthcare so I think that kind of helped it go viral,” Skjoldahl said.

Skjoldahl said eventually, she would like to do it full time, but for now, she’ll continue making her videos in hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“It is very hard work, it’s dirty and very hands-on but anyone can do it if I can do it literally anyone can do it you don’t need much, you don’t need top-of-the-line tools,” Skjoldahl said.

Hard work that in Skjoldahls case, definitely paid off.

