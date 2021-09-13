Wichita Falls woman hospitalized following ejection from rollover crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Wichita Falls is in serious condition after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover collision Sunday night near the Red River.

According to the accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at around 10:25 p.m.

The crash happened on OK-36 and Interstate 44 in Cotton County, Oklahoma, about 4 miles south of Randlett.

According to the accident report, Monique D. Ramos, 25 of Wichita Falls, was traveling south on OK-36 headed toward the I-44 entrance ramp at mile marker 1.

The accident report states Ramos was distracted and crossed over the center line, departed the roadway to the left and hit the guard rail.

The report said the Buick Le Sabre, driven by Ramos, then went airborne and rolled an undetermined number of times at which time Ramos was ejected from the vehicle.

Ramos was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional in Wichita Falls and admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

The report indicates seatbelts were not being worn.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.