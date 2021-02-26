Wichita Falls woman ordered to repay nearly $20,000 in fraudulent SNAP benefits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was ordered to repay almost $20,000 of fraudulently obtained children’s Medicaid, or SNAP Benefits.

Kalie Vickers Carter, 31, was charged in February 2020 for making false statements to receive Supplimental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits in 2017.

Carter was placed on 5 years probation for tampering with a government record to defraud.

In 2017, Carter was given one year of probation for shoplifting at Dillard’s department store in Sikes Senter Mall.

Carter has prior arrests for fraudulent concealment in 2016 and assault family violence in 2018.