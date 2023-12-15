WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman gets a 4-year prison sentence for swinging a boxcutter at people outside a hotel and fast food restaurant.

Victoria Elena Robledo, 30, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, December 15, 2023, in the 30th District Court.

Judge Jeff McKnight sentenced Robledo to four years for each of the three charges against her, and she will serve those sentences concurrently. She received 178 days of jail credit for time already served.

Police were called to a report of a woman trying to cut people at the Whataburger on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls in June 2023.

According to authorities, employees at the nearby La Quinta Inn told police Robledo had been in their parking lot near a vehicle and they told her she had to leave because she was not a guest.

The arrest affidavit said that victims and witnesses told police Robledo “squared up in a fighting stance” and started swinging at one of the victims. They said the two other victims then told Robledo again that she needed to leave the property because she wasn’t a guest at the hotel.

Victims and witnesses told authorities that Robledo took out a boxcutter and began swinging it at three employees. They said she then left the parking lot and they called the police.

Robledo has two charges of criminal trespass pending and has a prior conviction of possession of brass knuckles.