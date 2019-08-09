Wichita Falls woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing friend’s gold bars, jewelry and dog’s ashes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls woman police say stole gold bars, coins and jewelry from a friend who was at the doctor’s office has pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Amanda Desiray Douglas received a two-year deferred sentence of probation.

According to affidavits, Douglas had helped the friend get ready to go to the doctor, and while she was gone, went into the home and took gold and silver coins worth $30,000 plus gold bars, jewelry and even a container containing a dog’s ashes.

Police said when they went to serve an arrest warrant last August on 25th Street two pit bulls rushed from the house toward them and an officer opened fire, killing one and wounding the other.

Police said they believed Douglas committed the crime to support a drug habit.

They said they found texts between Douglas and her husband saying they needed to unload the stolen items quickly.

Charges against the husband, in this case, were apparently dismissed when other charges were filed.

Jail records also show arrests in April for drug paraphernalia and in June for burglary.