WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls woman with nine prior convictions was sentenced to a year in state jail for four new guilty pleas, three of them for thefts of vehicles.

Alexis Wood, who police said they are familiar with from numerous car thefts, also has one vehicle theft charge pending from January 2021.

Wichita County Jail booking photo

One plea was for stealing a pickup from a business on January 10, 2022. Police located Wood on Avenue L with the stolen truck. Police said it was broken into and the steering column broken to start it without a key.

On May 10, 2021, a 2008 Scion was reported stolen from an auto repair shop.

That night, officers with the WFPD Tactical Unit doing surveillance on a location associated with stolen vehicles reported seeing the Scion leaving and pulling another vehicle with chains.

The vehicles were pulled over, and officers said Wood was driving the Scion and admitted she received it from someone at an automotive shop.

The theft before that was on May 3, 2021, when police saw a 2004 GMC speeding in the 800 block of Polk and turning into an alley on Roberts.

Officers approached and recognized Wood as the driver. The vehicle was reported stolen on April 30, 2021.

The charge still pending was filed on Jan. 26, 2021. The owner of a stolen Chevrolet Equinox reported she had been tracking her stolen vehicle, and it had stopped at Iowa Park Road and North Beverly Drive and that Wood had taken it from her home in Farmers Branch.

Police said they located the vehicle parked in front of the Dollar Saver, and they found Wood inside playing on a slot machine. They said the key fob in her possession opened the Equinox.