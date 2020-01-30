Breaking News
Chicago woman infects husband with Coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US

Wichita Falls woman sentenced to jail time after probation revoked for child endangerment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman’s probation has been revoked on her conviction for child endangerment after she left her two-year-old child alone in her apartment building.

Monalisa Harris, 22, will now have to spend 60 days in Wichita County Jail.

Harris was arrested and charged with child endangerment in July 2018 after police said she left her two-year-old daughter alone on the second floor of the apartment building.

Authorities arrived at Harris’ apartment complex in the 5200 block of Professional Drive and said neighbors were watching the toddler after finding her wandering around the second floor of the building.

Police said Harris showed up about an hour after they arrived and told them she had left to buy diapers and food. However, police said she had neither when she returned.

Harris was originally sentenced to three years deferred probation in November 2018, which was revoked Thursday.

In July 2019, Harris was arrested for public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News