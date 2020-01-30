Wichita Falls woman sentenced to jail time after probation revoked for child endangerment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman’s probation has been revoked on her conviction for child endangerment after she left her two-year-old child alone in her apartment building.

Monalisa Harris, 22, will now have to spend 60 days in Wichita County Jail.

Harris was arrested and charged with child endangerment in July 2018 after police said she left her two-year-old daughter alone on the second floor of the apartment building.

Authorities arrived at Harris’ apartment complex in the 5200 block of Professional Drive and said neighbors were watching the toddler after finding her wandering around the second floor of the building.

Police said Harris showed up about an hour after they arrived and told them she had left to buy diapers and food. However, police said she had neither when she returned.

Harris was originally sentenced to three years deferred probation in November 2018, which was revoked Thursday.

In July 2019, Harris was arrested for public intoxication.