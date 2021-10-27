Wichita Falls woman shot to death in Fort Worth, family says

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Family members of a Wichita Falls woman have identified her as the victim of a fatal roadway shooting in Fort Worth Tuesday night.

According to Officer Tracy Carter of the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 130 Highway 183 eastbound at Amon Carter Boulevard in reference to a major accident.

Authorities said that upon arrival, FWPD officers located the victim of a shooting inside a vehicle that had left the roadway.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A family member of the victim identified her as Abigail Saldana, 22, of Wichita Falls.

In a video posted to Saldana’s Instagram account on October 14, she documented finding an unknown tracking device she located on her vehicle (video can be seen above).

Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are actively investigating this incident.





