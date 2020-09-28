Wichita Falls woman vandalizes buses and sets pickup on fire police said

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 30-year- old Wichita Falls woman gets four charges after police said she broke into Durham School Bus Service on Seymour Highway and then went on a vandalism spree when she became angry when a door locked behind her.

Police responded to the facility that houses WFISD school buses about 9:00 Saturday morning when firefighters said a pickup was on fire and the person who set it on fire was still there.

Officers took Lisa Marie Perez, 30, into custody, they said she had a tire bat taken from a bus on her when she was arrested.

Surveillance video showed a woman entering the property at the Northeast fence around 3:00 a.m. The area where Perez was found is enclosed by a fence topped with barbed wire. Police said the video showed Perez found a door to a building that had not been properly latched and went in and took multiple items including a laptop, tools, and several sets of bus keys.

The video then showed Perez coming out the door with items and the door closing and latching behind her. Officers said Perez became angry when she was unable to get back inside and she began breaking windows of the building and damaging buses and set fire to a pickup. The estimated damage not including the pickup is $15,000.

Police said Perez also took multiple items from buses, including electronic logging devices, cameras, a CB radio, and other items. Police took Perez to the State Hospital and after a mental evaluation she was taken to jail.