Wichita Falls YMCA President/CEO terminated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA, Brandon Brown has been relieved of his duties.

The YMCA Board decided to terminate Brown some time Tuesday afternoon, February 25.

Brown has previous charges of possession of methamphetamine from a May 2017 arrest in Love County, Oklahoma, to which Brown plead guilty.

Our newsroom received the following statement:

“Brandon Brown was relieved of his duties as President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA on February 25, 2020. The YMCA offers no further comments on that matter at this time. Our Board of Directors and staff remain committed to our mission and serving this community just as we have since our founding in 1944.” — Mark Fleming, Board Chairman, Wichita Falls Metropolitan YMCA

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.